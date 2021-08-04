Norse has leased 15 ex-Norwegian Boeing 787s to operate transatlantic services and has applied for a UK Air Operator Certificate. Norse is also securing an operating licence in its home country of Norway but has not yet revealed details of which routes it will operate.

“Our plans are on track and operations will commence when travel restrictions are lifted and demand for transatlantic travel is back,” said chief executive Bjorn Tore Larsen.

Norse plans to fill the gap left by Norwegian, which quit long-haul flying to ensure its survival during the pandemic.

“We strongly believe that there is a need for a new and innovative airline serving the low-cost intercontinental market with modern, more environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient aircraft as the world gradually reopens,” said Larsen.

“Based on the current situation, we anticipate that all our 15 Dreamliners will be flying customers between Europe and the US next summer. We will launch our ticket sales approximately three months prior to first flight and will offer exciting destinations that have proven to be attractive.”

Norse’s backers include two former Norwegian executives, one of them Norwegian’s founder Bjorn Kjos. It has begun recruiting UK staff, with Gatwick being favourite for its UK base.

Norse is attempting to avoid labour relations issues which Norwegian experienced. It said all staff “will be permanently employed by the airline” and a deal had been sealed with the largest US flight attendants’ union, the AFA.

The company is in dialogue with unions in other countries and plans to have around 1,600 employees by summer 2022.