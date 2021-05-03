Northern Ireland will fall into line with the rest of the UK from Monday (24 May) and adopt a traffic light system and green list allowing international travel to resume.

The country’s executive on Thursday (20 May) agreed to adopt the same 12-country green list set out by the UK government on 7 May, which includes Portugal, Gibraltar and Iceland.



Arrivals into the country from these destinations will no longer have to self-isolate, but will have to take a PCR test by the end of the second day of their return at their own expense.



However, in contrast to the rest of the UK, the NI executive is also requiring travellers arriving from Portugal, Israel and Jerusalem, and Singapore, to take an additional free PCR test on day eight of their return. This free test can be booked via the gov.uk website.