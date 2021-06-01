Chief financial officer Geir Karlsen will take over from Jacob Schram.



It comes after the airline’s board on Sunday (20 June) voted to end Schram’s term as chief executive.



Karlsen takes over with immediate effect, starting Monday (21 June).



"Karlsen has successfully led the financial reconstruction of Norwegian and has the competencies, focus, trust and dedication that makes him the best choice as chief executive of Norwegian," said Svein Harald Oygard, chair of Norwegian’s board of directors.



Oygard added Karlsen would be ideally placed to steer the carrier towards a return to "sustainable profitability".