JetSmart will assume NAA operations with immediate effect. It will continue to operate scheduled NAA flights from Buenos Aires Aeroparque airport amid an “integration” process, expected to take several months, which will phase out the Norwegian brand.



Over the next six months, Norwegian’s three Boeing 737 aircraft operated by BAA will be replaced by JetSmart’s Airbus A320 aircraft and will return to service in Europe.



Norwegian has stressed all scheduled flights will go ahead as planned, adding that as NAA operates solely within Argentina, the new agreement will now affect Norwegian’s long-haul flights between London and Buenos Aires, operated by the carrier’s British division.



The carrier has declined to disclose further details of the deal. All Norwegian’s NAA employees will be taken on by JetSmart with the exception of its Argentina-based call centre staff, who will remain with Norwegian to provide customer service to JetSmart’s operation in Argentina and to customers flying long-haul between Europe and South America.



“We’re taking necessary steps to return to profitability,” said Norwegian’s acting chief executive Geir Karlsen.

“Over the past few months, we have made important changes to our route network to ensure long-term profitability.”