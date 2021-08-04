The carrier, which is rebuilding after being pushed to the bring last year by the Covid crisis, cited the easing of travel restrictions and higher rates of vaccination against Covid-19 for the uptick in demand.



Norwegian carried nearly 700,000 passengers in July, up 50% year-on-year, and operated 33 aircraft – around 50% more than it did in June.



It said the number of aircraft and routes it operates would "gradually be increased to meet market demand" during autumn and winter.



During the pandemic, Norwegian has axed its long-haul operation completely, including operations at its Gatwick base, and re-focused its attentions on almost exclusively flying domestic routes after a protracted restructure, which was finally completed in May.



Load factor in July was 74.4%, up seven percentage points year-on-year, with Norwegian noting travel to northern Norway, in particular, had been "especially popular" during the summer.