Norwegian Air has unveiled its schedule for summer 2022 featuring 142 weekly flights from the UK and Ireland to destinations in Scandinavia.
The carrier, which is rebuilding after being pushed to the financial brink last year by the Covid crisis, will offer short-haul flights from Gatwick, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.
Gatwick will have the lion’s share of Norwegian’s UK schedule with 115 weekly flights to seven destinations: Oslo, Stavanger, Trondheim, Bergen, Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen.
While the carrier will offer eight weekly flights from Manchester to Oslo, Stavanger, Bergen and Stockholm.
Norwegian will operate 15 flights per week from Edinburgh to Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen, as well as four weekly flights from Dublin to Oslo and Copenhagen.
Geir Karlsen, Norwegian’s chief executive, said: “With this summer schedule we will continue to deliver on our strategy of investing in Norway and the Nordic region. In recent months, we have noticed an increased demand from customers.
“Norwegian is now well equipped to look ahead to 2022, although we will continue to some extent to be affected by the pandemic as the industry begins to recover.”
Norwegian has moved out of the transatlantic market as part of its new strategy, with newcomer Norse Atlantic Airways set to fill the gap by offering flights from the UK to North America by summer 2022.