The carrier, which is rebuilding after being pushed to the financial brink last year by the Covid crisis, will offer short-haul flights from Gatwick, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Gatwick will have the lion’s share of Norwegian’s UK schedule with 115 weekly flights to seven destinations: Oslo, Stavanger, Trondheim, Bergen, Helsinki, Stockholm and Copenhagen.





While the carrier will offer eight weekly flights from Manchester to Oslo, Stavanger, Bergen and Stockholm.



Norwegian will operate 15 flights per week from Edinburgh to Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen, as well as four weekly flights from Dublin to Oslo and Copenhagen.