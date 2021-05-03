Norwegian Air chief Jacob Schram says he’s confident there will be a resurgence in demand for air travel as Europe seeks to emerge from the Covid crisis.

The carrier, which is undergoing a fundamental restructure and is currently operating only around a dozen domestic and regional Nordic routes, flew 59,431 passengers in April up from around 40,000 last year as the pandemic took hold.



Flights operated at an average load factor of 42.2%, up 24 percentage points compared with April 2020. Norwegian operated 97.7% of its scheduled flights in April.



"The pandemic and international travel restrictions continue to impact our traffic results when compared to the same period last year despite the percentage increases," said Schram.



"However, as the reopening of borders in Norway and across Europe progresses, we are confident that we will continue to see a gradual increase in year on year traffic. We continuously adjust our operations to changes in demand."