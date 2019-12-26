Not only will there no longer be throw-away cartons on any of its 17-strong fleet, the cruise line is also working to get rid of single-use plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles later this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line believes it is the first major global cruise line to eliminate single-use plastic bottles.

This comes as part of the brand’s Sail and Sustain commitment, which includes minimising waste to landfill, reducing CO2 emissions, increasing sustainable sourcing and investing in new technologies.

The replacement bottles are made by Just Goods using 82% renewable materials such as recyclable sugarcane-based plastic.

"It’s just one of the ways we are working to preserve our oceans and the destinations we visit," said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line’s president and chief executive.

"While this is just the beginning of what we and others can do, we are incredibly committed to our Sail and Sustain programme and believe wholeheartedly in the importance of preserving our natural resources. We will continue to strive towards making environmentally conscious decisions to benefit our earth.”