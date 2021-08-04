Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) celebrated its return to cruising in the US with Norwegian Encore’s inaugural call to Icy Strait Point in Alaska on Wednesday (11 August).
The line’s newest vessel set off from Seattle last Saturday (7 August) for its first season of voyages to Alaska.
It became the first ship to dock at the new Wilderness Landing pier at Icy Strait Point, which was built in partnership with NCL’s parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) and Huna Totem Corporation.
On Tuesday (10 August), a double ribbon cutting ceremony took place to officially open the new pier and the first of two gondola systems to be completed as part of the joint investment between NCLH and Huna Totem.
Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, described the line’s return to Alaska as a "monumental moment" for NCL and the US state’s communities.
"The absence of cruising last year was detrimental to these communities, which lost approximately $1.5 billion," he added. "Our return represents our continued commitment to Alaska and to the well-being of the destinations we visit."
Later this week, Norwegian Encore will make its first calls to Juneau and Ketchikan in Alaska, before returning to Seattle to continue its season of week-long voyages to Alaska through to 16 October.
NCL recently restarted its cruise operations on 25 July following a more than 500-day suspension, with Norwegian Jade launching seven-day itineraries to the Greek Isles.