The line’s newest vessel set off from Seattle last Saturday (7 August) for its first season of voyages to Alaska.

It became the first ship to dock at the new Wilderness Landing pier at Icy Strait Point, which was built in partnership with NCL’s parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) and Huna Totem Corporation.

On Tuesday (10 August), a double ribbon cutting ceremony took place to officially open the new pier and the first of two gondola systems to be completed as part of the joint investment between NCLH and Huna Totem.

Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, described the line’s return to Alaska as a "monumental moment" for NCL and the US state’s communities.