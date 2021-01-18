The company, which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, said the move came as it “continues to work through its return to service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the CDC”.

The company will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited, it said.