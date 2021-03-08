Bjorn Kjos left Norwegian in 2019 but is seeking to revive the carrier's low-cost long-haul model

Norwegian founder Bjorn Kjos is seeking to revive his ambitions of cracking low-cost long-haul travel with the launch of a brand new transatlantic carrier.

Two years after stepping down as Norwegian chief, Kjos has partnered with Bjorn Tore Larsen – co-founder of OSM Aviation – to set up Norse Atlantic Airways.



Chief executive Larsen will hold a 63% stake in the new carrier, and Kjos 15%. Bjorn Kise, a long-time associate of Kjos, will hold a 12% stake.



Kise, who worked with Kjos to found Norwegian, served as Norwegian chair between 2010 and 2019, and left the embattled carrier at the same time as Kjos.