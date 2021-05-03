Norwegian has emerged from a restructuring process that will see it revert to being a short-haul airline.

The carrier has emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection granted by courts in Ireland and Norway.

“Today, a Norwegian airline with a long history and a large employee base that adds great value to Norway and the tourism industry has been saved. This is a proud day and marks a new beginning for Norwegian,” said Jacob Schram, chief executive.

Completion of the process included a refinancing deal for a slimmed-down business. The carrier said earlier this month it planned to raise £520 million.

Norwegian said it “can now look ahead to the future with a significantly strengthened balance sheet, a rightsized aircraft fleet and a simplified and effective structure”.