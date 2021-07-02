Norwegian Air plans to expand its European network despite reporting low demand in June owing to "reduced flying schedules and government imposed travel restrictions".

According to the airline, forward bookings and demand continue to show a "positive increase" as a greater number of markets unlock and ease restrictions.

Last month, the carrier flew 225,509 passengers, which, according to Norwegian, is around 100% more than June 2020.

Compared with last year, the total capacity for June reportedly increased by 182% with passenger traffic up 102%.

Geir Karlsen, chief executive of Norwegian, said the airline has seen a continued month-on-month increase in bookings.

"June traffic results still show the impact of low demand due to reduced flying schedules and government imposed travel restrictions," he added.

"However, we have seen a continued month-on-month increase in bookings as countries ease restrictions.

"As a result, we have resumed flights to a number of key European destinations, we will continue to adjust and increase our network and schedules as demand rises."