The carrier has posted results for the first half of 2021, during which it exited bankruptcy protection, raised £500 million and ditched its long-haul programme.

Norwegian made a profit of £133 million, compared with a loss of £401 million in the same period in 2020. This came despite a capacity reduction of 94%.

Chief executive Geir Karlsen said the results showed “a clear improvement” in financials due to the reconstruction of the airline.

“The results continue to be heavily impacted by international travel restrictions. However, Norwegian is now in a much stronger financial position and is able to plan for the future with renewed confidence and focus,” he said.

“Forward bookings continue to increase in response to the relaxation of travel restrictions and the roll out of international vaccination programmes. We expect to see this trend continue in the remaining months in 2021 and through 2022.”

The airline said it now had a “fully reconstructed balance sheet with close to zero net interest-bearing debt, a strong cash position and a rightsized business”.

At the end of first half of 2021, Norwegian’s fleet comprised 51 aircraft. A maximum of 32 were operational during the first half of 2021, due to travel restrictions and lower demand.