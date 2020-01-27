Flights from Gatwick to Aktion airport will debut on 3 May, serving Preveza and Lefkada.



The budget carrier will operate the summer service twice-weekly on Sundays and Thursdays from 21 May until 1 October.



Fares will lead in from £60.50pp one-way.



The route is Norwegian’s first to mainland Greece, and will complement the carrier’s existing Rhodes, Santorini, Kefalonia and Crete flights.



Norwegian has also boosted capacity on a number of other European routes.



It will operate a second weekly flight to Crete, a new morning departure five days a week to Stavanger, and extra seasonal service to Tromso – increasing to twice-weekly in April, May, September and October.



Magnus Maursund, Norwegian senior vice-president commercial short-haul, said the carrier was pleased to offer Brits "more choice and flexibility" when flying this summer.