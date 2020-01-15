Former NJT manager Duncan Croucher and former Thomas Cook Airlines national manager Emma Holliday have been appointed to mentor the company’s 600 homeworkers.

Bringing the NJT’s Business Development team to 11, Croucher and Holliday will help consultants to close sales; recommend suppliers; give destination, admin and business support; and curate training for individuals, groups or at a national level.

Croucher has previously worked at Tui, P&O Cruises, Cunard, and Regent Seven Seas. However, in 2018 he returned to dry land as a regional sales manager for NJT.

Holliday, who started at NJT in October last year, began her career as an agent at 16.