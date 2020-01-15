Not Just Travel (NJT) has appointed two new corporate coaches to its national training programme.
Former NJT manager Duncan Croucher and former Thomas Cook Airlines national manager Emma Holliday have been appointed to mentor the company’s 600 homeworkers.
Bringing the NJT’s Business Development team to 11, Croucher and Holliday will help consultants to close sales; recommend suppliers; give destination, admin and business support; and curate training for individuals, groups or at a national level.
Croucher has previously worked at Tui, P&O Cruises, Cunard, and Regent Seven Seas. However, in 2018 he returned to dry land as a regional sales manager for NJT.
Holliday, who started at NJT in October last year, began her career as an agent at 16.
She progressed through the ranks to agency manager before living oversees as a rep and resort manager for eight years.
Jet2.com, Leeds Bradford airport, and Thomas Cook Airlines are also all on her CV.
They will both work under Dave Pope, head of sales and training. He said: “Emma and Duncan are already making a great contribution to the team.
"We’ve upped the number of bespoke training sessions we now run throughout the year for our consultants, focusing on a range of topics from better sales techniques, customer retention, social media and new technology."
NJT’s co-founder Paul Harrison added: "Providing on-going training and support for our homeworkers is paramount and something on which we pride ourselves."