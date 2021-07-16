The franchise partnership, part of Hays Independence Group, detailed both schemes at a virtual conference.

Co-founder Steve Witt introduced the new Key Trade Partner programme that will see NJT working closer with 30-plus brands.

Witt told TTG this would not mean a reduction in the number of overall suppliers.

“We are still working with exactly the same number of partners, but we are now spending more time with key ones. Rather than just a one-hit wonder with a simple campaign or webinar, we want to make sure our agents really understand them and they understand us.”

Consultants will be given extra training and marketing help by these suppliers.

Witt added: “It is synergy; it’s not about more commission, it’s about working closer together, because we’ve not spoken to these sorts of partners in the past. They are committed to bespoke training for our business.”

NJT also launched its Carbon Hero green initiative with Mossy Earth. Witt said the partnership was more than a conventional offsetting scheme, which often planted “the wrong trees at the wrong time”.

“It is up to 30 times more effective,” he said, adding that projects included sea grass restoration and rewilding.

A £5 contribution per passenger will be taken, although there is an opt-out. “During the pilot, no one did,” said Witt. NJT consultants will also make a contribution.

“Hopefully we will become Mossy Earth’s number one corporate partner. We have not been known for being a green company, but we want to champion this message.

"When lockdown happened, we all started to realise our impact on the environment. Everyone has a more understanding view of the world and that’s the reason to do it.”

Dame Irene Hays addressed the meeting during the week that would have seen John Hays’ 70th birthday.

“At the end of February last year, at one of the last physical get-togethers in London, John and Irene were there, so it’s a fitting tribute,” said Witt.

NJT plans monthly in-person meetings from now on for its membership, which is approaching 1,000 consultants. “We know the next couple of years will be a great time for travel as it comes back,” he said.