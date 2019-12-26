The homeworking company and its recruitment arm, The Travel Franchise, say bookings were up 60% on Boxing Day 2019 compared to the 26 December 2018.

It was also one of the busiest days for traffic to The Travel Franchise website. This all contributed to a 30% rise in the company’s profits compared to the same period last year.

Top destinations included New York, Canada, Las Vegas, Tenerife, Turkey, Mexico, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and the UK.

Not Just Travel has credited this boom to various reasons, such as well-trained consultants and increased recognition of holiday protection.

“We are a truly customer-led company and everything is designed to make their lives as easy as possible," said Steve Witt, co-founder of Not Just Travel.