Not Just Travel is enjoying a surge in holiday bookings in the run up to peaks.
The homeworking company and its recruitment arm, The Travel Franchise, say bookings were up 60% on Boxing Day 2019 compared to the 26 December 2018.
It was also one of the busiest days for traffic to The Travel Franchise website. This all contributed to a 30% rise in the company’s profits compared to the same period last year.
Top destinations included New York, Canada, Las Vegas, Tenerife, Turkey, Mexico, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and the UK.
Not Just Travel has credited this boom to various reasons, such as well-trained consultants and increased recognition of holiday protection.
“We are a truly customer-led company and everything is designed to make their lives as easy as possible," said Steve Witt, co-founder of Not Just Travel.
"As a result, we even take holiday bookings on Christmas Day. The travel industry runs 365 days of the year and so do we.”
Consultants for the company, including Christmas Day recruit Paul Harrison, receive book-and-earn commission rather than fly-and-earn, a 56-page personalised magazine, a one-minute video for social media, and a new CRM platform and quoting tool to help with the busy peak period.
Dave Pope, head of sales and training, said: “2019 shows that the homeworking market is booming.
"Both customers and travel consultants are benefitting from the shift in the way people book their holidays – not through high street branches or losing hours booking it themselves online, but through dedicated experts who offer 24/7 concierge style service.
"We are shaking up the travel industry and it’s proving successful."
The company is also predicting a 40% increase in 2020 January sales.