Two-thirds of Not Just Travel’s bookings in the last week have been for this summer, the homeworking specialist has said, citing a 50% spike in demand.

The agency also recorded a 20-30% rise in family holiday bookings for the summer compared to the previous week.

Co-founder Steve Witt said: “Even ahead of Grant Shapps’ planned announcement, pent-up consumer demand is bursting at the seams as predictions are made on the green list countries.

“Our travel consultants are prepared to work through the night and rest of the weekend to help customers make the most of this travel bonanza.”

Not Just Travel has more than 800 consultants and started a pre-registration process ahead of the Green List announcement.

“We are calling it Green Friday,” said Witt. “There is a collective sigh of relief from the travel industry. For so long our suppliers have been holding its breath for this announcement.

“Today they can enjoy the excitement of a more secure financial future and do what they do best by offering dream holidays and exceptional customer service.

“However, there is also a word of caution. There is a gold rush ahead for holidays. Prices will be increasing day by day as a result of demand. Many holidays will also sell out.

"There is reduced capacity for those people holidaying this year.”