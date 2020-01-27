Operators, tourist boards, airlines and hoteliers learned about the homeworking business and its future plans at the Trade Partners Day in Reading this month.

"One of our taglines is that ‘we’re not your usual travel company’ and that’s certainly the case,” said Steve Witt, NJT’s co-founder.

“We’re unique in that we’ve developed a proven model that takes people from outside the travel industry and rigorously trains them to become travel experts."

NJT enjoyed a record January with year-on-year sales up by 30%.

Witt added: "However, with that unique approach, comes diverse characteristics that we need our trade partners to appreciate.

"Because many of our consultants don’t have years of travel industry experience, we place huge emphasis on training – it’s an absolute priority that we adhere to from the minute they join us."

NJT host webinars, put on an annual supplier conference and expo, and offer overseas training for its homeworkers.

Katrina Latimer, NJT’s head of trade and homeworking, added: “We wanted to emphasise to our partners that rather than just bombarding consultants with offers, they need to help them understand the product so they can effectively make the sales.”