Not Just Travel plans to double in size in the next year with the creation of four new divisions.

Co-founder Steve Witt said each new division would act like a separate business, and added he planed to “make Not Just Travel the dominant force in our industry”.

The new divisions, which have yet to be revealed, will be led by Cherie Richards, who has been promoted to chief of staff.

Not Just Travel currently has an 800-plus homeworking team. It said it would be recruiting more corporate team members as well as expanding its franchisee and homeworking base.

Witt said: “We have done incredibly well during the pandemic. We’ve continued to maintain, invest and grow the business.

“Our trade partners have been telling us how strong our holiday sales are compared to our competitors.”

He claimed sales “have been as much as double our closest competitors”.

“We sold more holidays in January to March 2021 than we did the last six months of 2020,” he added.

“Average customer bookings values have increased significantly to £4,356 per booking, up from £2,800 per booking back in 2019.

“It really does show how there is so much pent-up consumer demand for travel, as well as how consumer confidence is bouncing back.”