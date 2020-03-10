The clip, featuring Not Just Travel co-founder Steve Witt, focusses on the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s announcement that it is advising against all non-essential travel outside of the UK.

He goes through the best response to six questions, including if customers should cancel a holiday booked for later this year, if now is a good time to book a holiday or if clients should pay up for any holiday credit they still owe.

"Not Just Travel set up our business the day before 9/11 - that was a time when consumer confidence and travel literally dropped off the planet," said Witt.

"We’ve ridden out crises before and are here today with our multimillion travel company. For many years we’ve experienced the rollercoaster that is the travel industry and know that the ride is a rewarding one."

He insisted sales were still strong, with bookings for 2021, and said he is waiting for the spike in interest after the coronavirus crisis has peaked.