The new expansion plans will create up to 15 new jobs, including opportunities for young people to support the beginning of a career in travel.



Since December, Johnstone says that despite challenges caused by the pandemic, there are positive signs that the high street travel agency model will quickly recover.



"At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 when the world of travel ground to a halt, I never considered that I would be able to realise my dreams of expansion within two years," Johnstone added.

"But, the support and loyalty I have had from my customers, my fantastic team and community has been exceptional.



"This is still a really challenging period for the industry – and it’s not going to be easy to open these stores while recovery remains slower than we would like.

"However, I firmly believe that the future of travel and its recovery lies with the high street travel agent as customers need advice more than ever – particularly given the changes we have seen over the last 18 months."