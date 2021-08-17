North east based Now Lets Travel has confirmed plans to more than double its retail footprint as it sets sights on opening new stores in Wallsend, Peterlee and Stockton on Tees.
The agency, owned by Paul Johnstone, already has a call centre in Sunderland and a retail store in Jesmond, Newcastle. The new sites are set to open from October 2021.
Originally specialising in bespoke cruise holidays, Johnstone found that demand from new and existing clientele was rising during the pandemic to book package and tailor-made holidays in person with a travel expert.
He opened his first city-centre retail outlet in Newcastle in December 2020, initially recruiting seven employees for the store launch. A further thirteen travel specialists have been recruited since December.
The new expansion plans will create up to 15 new jobs, including opportunities for young people to support the beginning of a career in travel.
Since December, Johnstone says that despite challenges caused by the pandemic, there are positive signs that the high street travel agency model will quickly recover.
"At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 when the world of travel ground to a halt, I never considered that I would be able to realise my dreams of expansion within two years," Johnstone added.
"But, the support and loyalty I have had from my customers, my fantastic team and community has been exceptional.
"This is still a really challenging period for the industry – and it’s not going to be easy to open these stores while recovery remains slower than we would like.
"However, I firmly believe that the future of travel and its recovery lies with the high street travel agent as customers need advice more than ever – particularly given the changes we have seen over the last 18 months."