In his new role, Christian Armond will support the growth of the Essex- and US-based company’s consumer brands, Ocean Florida and Winged Boots.

Armond previously worked as marketing director at Loveholidays and head of digital marketing at Tui.

He is the first non-founder to oversee marketing for the group’s three brands - Ocean Florida, Winged Boots and Ocean Beds.

"The next phase of our scaling-up plans will rely heavily on the success of our performance-led marketing and we are delighted to be welcoming Christian into our management team as group marketing director," said Harry Hastings, co-chief executive of Ocean Holidays Group. "He is the right leader for this new role, with the track record to match."

Armond added: “I’m hugely excited to be joining the Ocean Holidays team, and was very impressed with the strategic vision for the business to build on Ocean Florida’s position as the leading Florida specialist, and Winged Boots’ expertise in personalised luxury travel management."