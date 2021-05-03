Oceania Cruises has confirmed its plans for a further three of its ships to return to service later this year and early next year.

Riviera will sail from Istanbul starting 18 October, picking up its scheduled Mediterranean voyages before sailing a series of Caribbean voyages from Miami over the winter.



Insignia will resume sailings on 21 December with a Panama Canal voyage from Miami. It will then embark on a sold-out 180-day around the world cruise from Los Angeles to New York.



Finally, Sirena will re-enter service on 22 January 2022 sailing a Caribbean voyage from Miami to Panama City.