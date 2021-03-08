Oceania Cruises has revealed its first Allura-class ship will be called Vista.

The ship, the line’s seventh, has been named to reflect "the dawn of a new age in travel" said Oceania.



Vista will set sail in early 2023, followed by a sister vessel, currently due to enter service in 2025.



Oceania said Vista would deliver "the finest cuisine at sea", with nine different "culinary experiences" available.



The ship will have a grand Parisian dining room almost two decks in height, as well as a range of "luxurious signature public spaces".



There will also be two crew for every three guests to ensure high levels of service. Vista will be able to accommodate up to 1,200 guests.