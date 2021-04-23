Oceania Marina will sail from Copenhagen in late August, the first of the line's ships to re-enter service

Oceania Marina will sail from Copenhagen in late August, the first of the line's ships to re-enter service

Oceania Cruises will restart operations in August, the line has confirmed.

Marina will be Oceania’s first ship to resume sailing as part of a phased resumption this summer.



The 1,250-guest ship will sail Scandinavia and western Europe under new health protocols.



It will resume is originally published schedule, starting 29 August with a sailing from Copenhagen.



“The entire Oceania Cruises team is excited to now shift our focus to safely restarting operations and ultimately welcoming back our guests to begin exploring the world once again,” said Oceania president and chief executive Bob Binder.



Oceania said phased restart dates for the rest of the Oceania fleet would follow shortly; itineraries will be subject to port availability, and could be "adjusted as needed" closer to sailing dates.