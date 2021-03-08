The line said sales secured on 3 March topped any other day in its 18 years of trading

The line said sales secured on 3 March topped any other day in its 18 years of trading

Oceania Cruises has reported its best booking day in its history last week after launching its winter 2022/23 Tropics and Exotics itineraries.

The line said sales on 3 March topped any other day in its 18 years of trading and the milestone comes weeks after selling out its six-month-long world cruise on the same day bookings opened.

Oceania’s Tropics and Exotics programme features 127 itineraries – ranging from seven to 77 days across Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, South America, and the South Pacific.

The single bestselling voyage of the programme was a 35-day circumnavigation of Australia over Christmas and New Year.

The line said consumers were continuing to “drive robust demand for long, exotic cruise holidays” when booking future travel, adding how it had also seen “exceptionally strong demand” for its 2022 Europe and North America voyages.

Oceania is set to open its spring, summer and autumn 2023 Europe and North America voyages for sale in September.

President and chief executive, Bob Binder, said: “The tremendous wave of bookings we saw on the day we opened our new 2022 and 2023 itineraries for sale underscores the extraordinary demand for long and exotic cruise holidays.

“Upscale travellers are eager to explore the world once more and are booking farther in advance to ensure their travel dreams are fulfilled.”