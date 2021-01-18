The trip includes three days cruising in Antarctica

Oceania Cruises’ 2023 world cruise cruise sold out in just a day when fares went on public sale late last month, the line has revealed.

Its Around the World in 180 Days voyage will visit 33 countries across four continents, calling at 96 ports.



The trip includes three full days cruising in Antarctica, and takes in more than 60 Unesco World Heritage sites.



Oceania Insignia will sail the itinerary, departing San Francisco on 15 January 2023



“The response to our 2023 around the world voyage clearly illustrates the enthusiasm that experienced travellers have for immersive and memorable travel experiences,” said Oceania president and chief executive Bob Binder.



“Despite the challenges the world faces today, travellers are clearly bullish on the future and are embracing these new opportunities to travel the world and create lifelong memories.”