Haverfordwest’s Ocky White Travel has taken on Sam Smith Travel after the Cowbridge-based agency was forced to wind down operations in July.

Founder Sam Smith placed his business into voluntary liquidation after missing out on crucial income when rugby fans were prevented from travelling to South Africa for this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour.

Ocky White boss Mark White told TTG the agency’s Cowbridge office would be retained, alongside the Sam Smith trading name and former sales and commercial manager Suzanne Cumpston to manage the shop.

He said Ocky White was now “actively recruiting” for Cumpston’s team.

Sam Smith Travel’s other businesses – including tour operator Strachan Sports Travel – have not been acquired.

White said: “I’ve known Sam and admired him and his business for many years and it was just a chance conversation a few weeks ago that led to us taking on the business.

“Sam’s 79 and has plans to retire and so asked me if I would be up for keeping the agency going. Yes it’s a gamble but it has huge potential for us and we’re very excited about it.