A travel agency recently forced to close after 21 years in business will reopen later this month after being acquired by a fellow Welsh independent.
Haverfordwest’s Ocky White Travel has taken on Sam Smith Travel after the Cowbridge-based agency was forced to wind down operations in July.
Founder Sam Smith placed his business into voluntary liquidation after missing out on crucial income when rugby fans were prevented from travelling to South Africa for this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour.
Ocky White boss Mark White told TTG the agency’s Cowbridge office would be retained, alongside the Sam Smith trading name and former sales and commercial manager Suzanne Cumpston to manage the shop.
He said Ocky White was now “actively recruiting” for Cumpston’s team.
Sam Smith Travel’s other businesses – including tour operator Strachan Sports Travel – have not been acquired.
White said: “I’ve known Sam and admired him and his business for many years and it was just a chance conversation a few weeks ago that led to us taking on the business.
“Sam’s 79 and has plans to retire and so asked me if I would be up for keeping the agency going. Yes it’s a gamble but it has huge potential for us and we’re very excited about it.
“Despite the situation the industry is in at the moment, it was a fabulous opportunity to take on a brilliant business and Cowbridge is an affluent and upmarket location.”
Smith and his wife Patsie told TTG they were “delighted” the agency’s name would be kept alive and Cumpston would be taking the helm as manager.
“This is very important for the continuity of our clients which has been our main concern over the last few weeks,” they said. “We wish Mark and Suzanne all the very best in this new venture.”
White said Cumpston had been “speaking to and reassuring” Smith’s past clients, with Ocky White taking on forward bookings. He predicted the agency would be ready to reopen by the end of August.
“Out of all this Covid adversity has come a fantastic opportunity,” he added.