A travel agent in Wales is giving all NHS employees in its local community an £100 holiday voucher.
Ocky White Travel in Haverfordwest is offering anyone who works at Hywel Dda University Health Board an £100 voucher for use in either of its branches.
The agent tweeted: "At the end of all this, who will need a holiday? Our wonderful NHS, ambulance, hospitals.
"It’s only right! All Hywel Dda employees will qualify for a £100 voucher to be used at either branch."
This comes as Oyo Hotels discounts rooms for key workers, Rio Ferdinand’s tour operator Football Escapes launches a holiday competition for people who donate to NHS Heroes, Edwards Coaches offers free transport to NHS staff and Best Western pledges 16,000 rooms can be made into hospital rooms.
