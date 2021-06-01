The Off Broadway team said they had worked "tirelessly" to secure the audience with Shapps

Transport secretary Grant Shapps is finally set to meet with Off Broadway Travel to discuss the challenges facing the industry amid the Covid crisis.

The team at the Hertfordshire agency, based in Shapps’ constituency of Welwyn Hatfield, said they had worked "tirelessly" to secure the audience.

Off Broadway has campaigned for the meeting since the transport secretary appeared to brand agents a thing of the past at a government press briefing in May - sparking fury throughout the trade.

Natalie Bennett, one of the agency’s partners, called the meeting "immensely important for the whole industry."

"This meeting is immensely important. It’s our chance to get our voice across and be heard. It’s not just for us, it’s for the whole industry, it’s for everybody," Bennett told TTG.

"We are really happy that he’s coming down to see us, and we can actually have a chat with him about the travel industry and the hard times we’ve had through the pandemic."

Bennett said the meeting was an opportunity for Shapps to experience how travel agents work first-hand.