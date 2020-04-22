Michael O'Leary says Ryanair will not resume flying if it has to fly with middle seats empty

Michael O'Leary says Ryanair will not resume flying if it has to fly with middle seats empty

"We can’t make money on 66% load factors," said O’Leary, adding that the "idiotic" proposal wouldn’t, in any case, deliver sufficient social distancing.

O’Leary told the Financial Times the carrier’s recovery plans would be dashed if it had to comply with "entirely ineffective social distancing measures", citing in particular suggestions airlines may have to block off middle seats.

Ryanair’s outspoken chief said the airline would not return to flying at all if such measures are required, or would otherwise demand the Irish government pays for middle seats to remain empty.



It comes after easyJet boss Johan Lundgren last week revealed the carrier was looking at how it could implement social distancing measures onboard its flights.



O’Leary, however, believes precautions taken in Asia such as mandatory wearing of masks and pre-flight temperature checks were a better solution.



He added he expected Ryanair carryings to return to 2019 levels "plus growth" during summer 2021.