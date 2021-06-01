Michael O'Leary wants all restrictions on travel to and from the EU lifted this month

Michael O'Leary wants all restrictions on travel to and from the EU lifted this month

Ryanair has urged the UK government to scrap travel restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers and to allow quarantine-free travel to resume to and from all EU countries.

Michael O’Leary has called on transport secretary Grant Shapps to abolish travel restrictions for everyone who has had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and to open up travel from all EU countries in the next revision of the UK government’s green list, expected in the coming days.

He also wants the government to scrap the “nonsensical” requirement to present a negative PCR test when coming back to the UK from EU countries on the green list.

The Ryanair chief said: “The highly successful UK vaccine rollout has already enabled hundreds and thousands of British families to book their flights to Portugal this summer.

"Today (1 June), we call on Grant Shapps to include all EU countries in the next revision of the UK’s green list so UK holidaymakers can travel restriction-free to the beaches of Spain, Greece and Italy – all of whom have opened their doors to British visitors this summer.”