The carrier’s three-times-weekly Heathrow-Muscat service will resume on 3 September.



It comes as the Gulf state prepares to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated visitors from the start of September.



Travellers will have to present a valid Covid-19 vaccine certificate, with QR code, to be exempted from quarantine.



They will also be required to present evidence of a negative PCR test for Covid-19; this must be taken up to 96 hours prior to their scheduled time of arrival if travelling via flights, including transit, of more than eight hours, or 72 hours for shorter flights.



Prior to boarding, visitors must upload QR codes for their vaccine certificate and PCR test result to the Tarassud+ mobile app.



The new rules do not apply to guests aged 18 or below.