Leadership of the marketing team will be split between Steve Seddon, director of brands, and Dan Roche, director of performance marketing.

Seddon has worked at Tui, Virgin, Stagecoach and Monarch in his 20-year career, as well as marketing director roles at Kuoni and Shearings.

He initially joined On the Beach as a consultant in April last year to develop the current brand campaign.

Roche has been at On the Beach, overseeing the online advertising, for 18 months as head of performance marketing, and worked as head of digital acquisition at We Buy Any Car for four years.

They will take over from marketing director Alan Harding, who has left the business after six-years.

Danielle Chruszcz has also been promoted to director of people, tasked to lead HR, recruitment and facilities teams across the business.