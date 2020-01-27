On the Beach is shaking up its senior leadership team with the appointment of four new directors.
Leadership of the marketing team will be split between Steve Seddon, director of brands, and Dan Roche, director of performance marketing.
Seddon has worked at Tui, Virgin, Stagecoach and Monarch in his 20-year career, as well as marketing director roles at Kuoni and Shearings.
He initially joined On the Beach as a consultant in April last year to develop the current brand campaign.
Roche has been at On the Beach, overseeing the online advertising, for 18 months as head of performance marketing, and worked as head of digital acquisition at We Buy Any Car for four years.
They will take over from marketing director Alan Harding, who has left the business after six-years.
Danielle Chruszcz has also been promoted to director of people, tasked to lead HR, recruitment and facilities teams across the business.
Prior to joining On the Beach in March 2019, Chruszcz previously held HR roles at the BBC and Direct Line Group.
Jo Ward, who joined On the Beach last month, has been promoted to director of product.
She has spent the past 10 years working across various companies including Money Supermarket, Think Money, Virgin Money and 10x Future Technologies.
"Bringing together this unique mix of experience is a pivotal moment for us, as we continue to shape the brand and answer the needs of our customers," said Simon Cooper, founder and chief executive of On the Beach.
"I have total confidence in this new management team to lead our innovation agenda and continue to propel us forward.”
This comes as the OTA said there is an “unprecedented opportunity” to capture beach travel market share following the collapse of Thomas Cook in September.