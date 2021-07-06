Simon Cooper said the placing would position On the Beach strongly for post-Covid growth

On the Beach has raised a further £26 million to boost its cash reserves through a new share placing.

Chief executive Simon Cooper said move would restore the OTA’s cash balance to May 2020 levels.



On the Beach confirmed its plans for the placing on Tuesday (6 July) before revealing the outcome on Wednesday (7 July).



The OTA put up 7.87 million shares, around 5% of the company’s existing issued share capital, at just under £3.50 per share.



Subscription was largely taken up by Cooper himself, who now holds an enlarged 4.75% of issued share capital, with the rest taken up by another eight company directors.



Ahead of the placing, On the Beach said the cash would support the firm’s financial resilience, flexibility and firepower, and ensure it was ready to service pent-up demand for travel and capitalise on the restart, while also guarding against a prolonged Covid downturn.



On the Beach is not currently selling any packages departing before 1 September.