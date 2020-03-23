Cooper: 'We must reflect on financial protection models in travel'

He added: “While the coming months will continue to present a huge challenge, I look forward to the multitude of opportunities which lie ahead.”

Simon Cooper, chief executive of On the Beach Group, said the travel industry must "reflect on financial protection" following the coronavirus crisis, and look out how the industry can be made "robust enough to withstand future shocks".

Cooper’s comments came in an On the Beach trading update issued on Wednesday morning (8 April), in which the group revealed it had agreed with its bank to extend a £50 million credit facility through December 2023.



The group said its flexible, asset-light, zero inventory risk model – with no fixed commitments on hotel rooms or airline seats – put it in an advantageous position versus operators and airlines with "committed inventory costs".



On its trust account setup, On the Beach confirmed customer funds were ringfenced until the point of travel, meaning it does not rely on cash for forward bookings to continue trading.



Moreover, it means the company can repay customers whose holidays have been cancelled due to conditions such as those arising from the Covid-19 pandemic "with limited impact on the group’s working capital".



Cost-saving measures implemented in February have reduced monthly cash costs to less than £2 million across the group, which includes cutting marketing spend to "almost nil".



Cooper, meanwhile, will forego his salary, while the rest of the board have voluntarily agreed a 20% reduction in salary and fees.

No bonuses will be awarded across the group for the current financial year (to 30 September), and the board will not declare an interim dividend during the group’s 2019/20 financial year.