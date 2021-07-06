On the Beach will not decide whether to start selling holidays departing in July and August until it gets “more clarity on requirements within our destinations”.

The online travel agency announced in May it would not be taking booking for holidays departing during the key summer months of July and August 2021. On the Beach is currently only selling holidays leaving from 1 September 2021 onwards.

On the Beach’s chief executive Simon Cooper said: “We’re pleased with the progress the UK is making in reducing lockdown restrictions and the impact this has on our chances of being able to holiday sooner rather than later.

“However, we are celebrating today’s announcement with caution, since we need to bear in mind that it is not just the UK government that can decide on how easy it is to go on holiday – British holidaymakers’ plans are also reliant on the policies in our holiday destinations too, and extensive testing requirements remain in place for customers travelling in both directions.”

Cooper added European governments could further increase restrictions and entry requirements for British visitors due to rising cases of the Delta variant across the UK.

“We’re keeping close watch on the situation and will decide whether to open sales for July and August once we have more clarity on requirements within our destinations. In the meantime, we remain on sale for departures from 1 September and will continue to focus on that in the short term,” added Cooper.