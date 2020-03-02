The OTA said the the increase in Covid-19 cases in Europe, "particularly the spread of the virus to Tenerife", had hit summer 2020 travel demand.



In a trading update, issued on Friday (28 February), On the Beach said it had already experienced a "small but noticeable" reduction in demand.



"The reduction in demand has accelerated significantly following the increase in Covid-19 cases in Europe, particularly the spread of the virus to Tenerife," said the OTA.