Cooper: 'We do not believe now is the right time for the business to reopen sales for the summer months'

On the Beach has once again stood by its decision to take all pre-September departures off sale , claiming "now is not the right time to promote holidays".

The OTA’s chief executive Simon Cooper said the changes to the UK’s traffic light regime announced on Wednesday (14 July), which will see Spain’s Balearic Islands relegated to the amber list on Monday (19 July), illustrated the challenges facing consumers at this time.



Cooper said despite the government’s decision to ease quarantine for fully vaccinated amber list arrivals, the travel landscape remained too uncertain to reopen sales.



"As optimism builds for ’freedom day’ on Monday, the traffic light update – and the downgrading of the Balearic Islands - will once again bring disappointment to many holidaymakers who now find that they will need to isolate on their return from holiday, as well as incur the expense of an additional PCR test on day eight of their return," said Cooper.



“Now is not the right time to promote holidays when the uncertainty that travel brings with it currently continues to have a material impact on consumers, whether that be the inconvenience of self-isolation, the financial impact of additional testing, or the emotional disappointment of cancelled plans – none of which do anything to bolster consumer confidence in the travel industry, something which is much needed for its long term health."



Cooper added: “It is clear the likelihood of change and travel disruption remains high and, as a result, we do not believe now is the right time for the business to reopen sales for the summer months or for consumers to book a holiday departing in the coming weeks.



"We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain on sale for departures from September onwards."