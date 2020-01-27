In a four-month trading update to 31 January, issued on Thursday (6 February) the OTA said it had more than doubled offline marketing spend to drive brand awareness.



Its recent "everything’s better... on the beach" Christmas and New Year TV ad campaign was recently hailed by YouGov the best effort during the festive season, achieving the "highest uplift" in ad awareness of any brand in the UK in December



On the Beach said it expected its efforts to pay off in the second half of the financial year, added an increased focus on price competitiveness would also contribute to long-term gains in market share.



Its confidence comes despite capacity constraints brought on by Cook’s failure and the continued grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft. According to On the Beach, this has resulted in "significant year-on-year seat price increases for all departures".



The OTA added it did not expect seat pricing to "normalise" in the current financial year.