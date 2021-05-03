On the Beach won't sell any more holidays until September, subject to any changes to government travel guidelines

On the Beach isn’t taking any new bookings for holidays departing before September owing to the ongoing lack of certainty around whether newly-booked trips will be able to go ahead without disruption or cancellation.

The OTA has extended its current off-sale period from 30 June to 31 August after the majority of its core destinations were categorised amber under the government’s new traffic light system.



Its initial green list features 12 countries and territories arrivals, just four of which could be considered viable destinations at this time – chiefly Portugal. Green list arrivals are not required to self-isolate upon their return.



Holidaymakers looking to travel to Spain, Greece, Italy and France will currently have to self-isolate for 10 days upon their return when international travel resumes from 17 May.



On the Beach said its decision was based on YouGov research, which suggests only around 15% of adults consider it worthwhile travelling to amber destinations under current travel guidelines, and its own search and sales data, which it said showed a "market-wide lack of appetite for booking amber destinations", as well as the likely impact on customer satisfaction if the holidays they book now go on to be cancelled or re-arranged.