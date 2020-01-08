On the Beach’s Christmas TV ad campaign achieved the "highest uplift" in ad awareness of any brand in the UK in December, analysis by YouGov has revealed.
The OTA’s "everything’s better..." message, voiced by Iggy Pop, has been crowned December’s ad of the month, cutting through to consumers amid a competitive turn-of-year market.
Each of the OTA’s three adverts focuses on someone who has had a terrible time for one reason or another of late and how a well-deserved beach break could be the ideal remedy.
Data from YouGov BrandIndex reveals how On the Beach’s ad awareness score, which asks whether someone has seen or heard an advert in the past two weeks, improved 6.8 percentage points following the ad’s mid-December debut, giving the OTA a final score of 9.7.
YouGov said the OTA’s ad featuring a young boy relaxing on the beach after a disastrous football match "reached the brand’s target audience well".
Throughout December, ad awareness scores among consumers who said beach holidays were their preferred type of holiday increased sixfold, ending up with a final score of 14.5 compared to just 2.2 at the start of the month.
The ad boosted On the Beach’s awareness score, which asks whether someone is aware of the brand or not, among beach holiday fans by 11.3 percentage points giving the brand a score of 54.6 come the end of the month.
On the Beach’s consideration score, which asks whether someone would consider purchasing from a particular brand, also increased after the adverts were released, particularly among those looking to book a holiday for 2020.
Among all consumers, On the Beach’s consideration score increased to 9.2, up from 7.1 at the start of the month.
Among those who said they are likely, or very likely, to use a travel service in the next 12 months, the consideration score increased to 14.7 at the end of the month, up 50% on the start of the month.