The OTA’s "everything’s better..." message, voiced by Iggy Pop, has been crowned December’s ad of the month, cutting through to consumers amid a competitive turn-of-year market.



Each of the OTA’s three adverts focuses on someone who has had a terrible time for one reason or another of late and how a well-deserved beach break could be the ideal remedy.



Data from YouGov BrandIndex reveals how On the Beach’s ad awareness score, which asks whether someone has seen or heard an advert in the past two weeks, improved 6.8 percentage points following the ad’s mid-December debut, giving the OTA a final score of 9.7.



YouGov said the OTA’s ad featuring a young boy relaxing on the beach after a disastrous football match "reached the brand’s target audience well".