The overall loss of all Scotland's holiday flights to Spain "could total £460 million"

The overall loss of all Scotland's holiday flights to Spain "could total £460 million"

New data has revealed the Scottish economy could lose £38,000 if one plane load of holidaymakers to Spain this summer is grounded.

According to the figures, the overall loss of all Scotland’s holiday flights to the holiday destination (excluding the Canary Islands) could be over £460 million.

The data was calculated by the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA).

A OnePoll survey of 1,000 Scots, carried out last week (w/c 21 June), revealed that 80% of the focus group spend up to £250 on "holiday items" before going abroad.

The overall average spend is reportedly £190.40, with 18% of people spending between £300 and £700 and 3% spending between £800 and £1,000.

Joanne Dooey, president of SPAA, said: "Pre Covid, Spain was the most popular destination for international flights from Scotland with 2.4 million passenger journeys a year. So just one full flight [200 passengers] from a Scottish airport to the Balearic Islands could put up to £38,000 into Scottish tills.

"It’s an argument we’ve been trying very hard to make the Scottish government listen to. Travel matters - and not just to those directly employed in the travel sector."

The survey also states that 96% of Scots who travelled overseas between March 2020 and Monday (28 June) felt "very" or "fairly safe".