According to the airport’s managing director Karen Smart, the UK’s blanket requirement for travel testing "differs dramatically" to the approach taken by most European countries, which are allowing fully vaccinated passengers to travel between low-risk destinations without having to take any tests.

Smart cited the recent official data which shows only around 5% of positive PCR tests are being genomically sequenced.

While praising the government for asking the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to look into the testing industry in a bid to reduce prices, the airport said the recent statistics "highlight the need to scrap the blanket requirement for PCR tests altogether for vaccinated travellers".