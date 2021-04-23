An operator is urging its clients to pursue Ryanair for refunds for flights cancelled owing to the pandemic and donate the cash to charity.

Simpson Travel said while it had been able to obtain refunds from the likes of British Airways, easyJet and Jet2.com for flights hit by the Covid crisis, it had "not received a penny" from Ryanair.



The Irish budget carrier claims operators packaging Ryanair flights are acting as third parties in breach of its terms and conditions, and is refusing to pay out to operators.



However, it has agreed to pay customers back if they apply for refunds directly online via the Ryanair website.



Simpson Travel operations director Ed Pyke said if every one of its clients with outstanding refunds from Ryanair sought a refund from the airline and donated it to charity, it would raise nearly £50,000 for good causes.



The operator has stressed it has otherwise refunded or rebooked all other elements of clients trips cancelled owing to the pandemic that featured Ryanair flights.



"We are determined to try to make the best of a challenging situation and have come up with what we hope is a win-win idea for our customers," said Pyke.