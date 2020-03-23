Kane Pirie, owner and managing director of Vivid Travel, sent out a message to update customers on policy and thank his team.

"To effect these cash refunds I am personally increasing investment into the business and hope we will be rewarded with your support once travel resumes and we can all enjoy a holiday again," wrote Pirie.

"I am proud Vivid Travel is doing more to help customers in this way than any other tour operator I am aware of. I am proud of my team who have worked like Trojans to assist customers around the world."

Vivid Travel is moving all its clients due to travel before 1 September to a later date.