Sunny Heart Travel, an operator launched last September by former Thomas Cook staff, has switched on its online booking function.

The brand, whose name pays homage to Cook’s famous logo, had held off taking direct bookings until now, chief executive Steve Bentzen said.

“I think today is going to be a pandemic milestone,” he said referring to the government’s traffic light scheme.

He explained the decision not to use the online booking tool until now.

“We wanted to retain control on bookings and it worked well for us; our bookings to date are well into the future, thereby minimising any issues with refunds and customers travelling to red countries.

“But with the imminent announcement we feel that there will be sufficient clarity to give our customers full control of their booking process, with full support still available via our 24/7 helpline.”

Bentzen said he had just returned from a trip to Egypt to gain first-hand insight into the travel experience. “Our partners in resort will be helping our customers with testing and all aspects of Covid safety, he said.

He added: “There has been news of escalating holiday prices but we are keeping our prices as low as ever, passing our negotiated rate savings onto our customers.

"Our global partner model means that our operational costs are kept lean, and this will be sustainable into the future.”

The brand plans to work with agents at a later stage.