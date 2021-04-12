Several travel firms are marking agents’ return to the high street with a range of new agent incentives.

Classic Collection’s welcome back rewards scheme will run until 30 April and features a £100 reward for every trade booking, worth in excess of £5,000, for travel from 1 July.



The operator has also created new virtual product and destination training, as well as a digital training guide for agents and new marketing assets.



Other content includes window displays, offer posters and a "welcome back to travel" video which can be customised to use on in-store screens or on social media.



The resources are available for Classic’s agent Facebook groups.



Si Morris-Green, Classic Collection director of agency sales and marketing, said: "With retail now opening up to our mutual customers, and the situation regarding international travel gaining clarity, our welcome back campaign will ensure our trade partners are in the best position to capitalise on the pent-up demand for holidays overseas and convert that demand into bookings."